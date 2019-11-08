I-T sleuths raid branches of Pune-based group

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has conducted countrywide searches on the branches of a prominent Pune-based business group, said a statement issued by the department on Thursday.

The searches, conducted under the Income Tax Act, 1961, were carried out in a number of cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Noida on Wednesday.

Fifteen office premises were searched and undisclosed income of ₹180 crore [from assessment year (AY) 2016-17] was detected, said the statement. Search proceedings are still under way.

The group had diversified business activities and provided services in the areas of mechanised housekeeping, landscaping and gardening, civil and electrical maintenance, fabrication services, turnkey solutions, logistic support and other services required by government agencies and municipal corporations.

The statement issued by the I-T Department said, “The search was carried out based on specific information regarding the claim of bogus losses, bogus purchases and bogus sub-contract expenses. The action has led to the unearthing of incriminating evidence regarding bogus claims of brought-forward losses of ₹91 crore, while bogus expenses in the form of unsubstantiated purchases to the tune of ₹77 crore have also been detected so far.”

The statement added, “Evidence has also been found in respect of cash expenses to the tune of ₹20 crore. Further, unaccounted cash of ₹60 lakh has been found. Several lockers have been found and put under restraint.”

In a separate incident, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday informed that the I-T Department had effected an all-time high cash seizure of ₹9.55 crore in Pune district after it raided a local businessman in connection with a tax evasion case.

The policy-making body of the department said the action was undertaken on November 4. While it did not identify the entity, the CBDT, in a statement said the assessee was in the business of construction, sub-contracting and real estate.

“Intelligence information was received that the businessman was in possession of a large amount of cash at his residence and that this cash was likely to be moved within a short span of time. In a swift action, some preliminary discreet enquiries were made to ascertain the availability of cash and a single warrant was executed to search the residence of the individual along with survey at his business premises,” read the statement issued by the CBDT.

“This is the highest cash seizure in Pune by the I-T Department till date. Investigations in the case are still under progress,” said the CBDT statement