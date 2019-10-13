I-T searches in Goa yield ₹4.39 crore

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of two groups involved in the sale and purchase of a hotel resort at Goa.
IT officials said that searches were conducted in six premises at various locations.
“One of the groups currently owns a large property at Goa on which a five-star resort project is being built. The group is engaged primarily in Hotels & Hospitality, real estate and construction. The buyer, a Delhi-based group of companies is into catering, restaurant and hotel business,” an IT officer said, adding assets worth ₹4.39 cr., including ₹2.55 cr. in cash, were seized.
“The group made a disclosure of a total amount of ₹124.41 crore representing undisclosed income and also committed to pay taxes immediately,” the officer said.
