I-T raids: tip-off stems from business rivalry

The Income Tax department’s search and seizure operations against four leading developers in Mumbai is reportedly based on a complaint filed by a senior political leader of Maharashtra. Sources in the I-T department said the complaint was filed by the politician believed to have a stake in one of the six joint ventures projects (JVs) being probed.

“The complaint has originated following a business rivalry involving a prominent politician in Maharashtra. It is likely that other investigation agencies are looking into this as well,” said a senior I-T official.

Fifth day of searches

Meanwhile, the tax department said the searches continued for the fifth day on Saturday at some locations in Pune, while the operations in Mumbai almost concluded.

“We have continued the operation into the fifth day and are still giving opportunity to some violators to come forward with an explanation,” said an official.

A statement issued by the Press Information Bureau on Friday had said searches in more than 40 premises in Mumbai and Pune had led to recovery of “evidence related to receipt of ‘On Money’ sale of commercial and residential blocks, bogus unsecured loans taken, bogus long term capital gains and various other sham transactions to evade income aggregating to about ₹700 crore.”