Have conveyed to PM Modi my desire to step down from political responsibilities: Maharashtra Governor Koshyari

January 23, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari has expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the launch of development projects and transfers benefits under PM-SVANidhi, in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said he has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his desire to step down from political responsibilities during the latter’s recent visit to Mumbai.

In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on January 23, Governor Koshyari expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities.

“During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing, and other activities,” Mr. Koshyari said in a tweet.

“I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” he added.

Governor Koshyari in November 2022 became a subject of controversy when he said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days” even as he referred to B.R. Ambedkar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about “icons” in the State. It was reported then that Mr. Koshyari would discontinue as the Governor, but the Raj Bhavan had termed the rumour baseless.

The tenure of Mr. Koshyari has been quite controversial. Soon after he was appointed in September 2019, he started stoking executive decisions during the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government that led to a saga of rough relationship between the Chief Minister’s Office and Raj Bhavan.

His role during the recent change of guards at  Mantrayala had also come under the scanner after repeated attacks by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

