‘I ended up killing daughter as fight over affair turned violent’

The Titwala resident who was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering his 22-year-old daughter has told the police that he ended up killing her during a fight that they had on Friday night over her love affair.

Arvind Tiwari (47) was charged with murdering his daughter Princy, hacking her body into two pieces, and dumping them in different locations.

The matter came to light when he was taking a duffel bag containing the lower part of her body in an autorickshaw in Kalyan but fled, leaving it behind, when the driver detected a foul smell.

According to the Mahatma Phule Chowk police, Mr. Tiwari has claimed that Princy’s death was the result of the sudden violent turn that their fight took.

“Mr. Tiwari was opposed to Princy’s relationship with her boyfriend as he belongs to a different community. They would have frequent fights over the matter and, Princy had in the past threatened that she would kill herself if he kept up his opposition. On Friday night, she tried to consume pesticide in the middle of the fight, and Mr. Tiwari said he ended up strangling her in the heat of the moment,” an officer with the Mahatma Phule Chowk police said. The officer said Mr. Tiwari spent the whole of Saturday hacking the body and planning the cover-up, and left to discard the second bag in Kalyan in the early hours of Sunday.

“Mr. Tiwari keeps changing his statements throughout the interrogation. He first said he only made two parts but then said he also hacked the head, which he disposed of in a garbage dump near his house. When a day-long search yielded no results and we confronted him about it, he said he had thrown it in Durgadi creek which runs through Titwala,” the officer said.

The police are now taking help from fishermen to locate the remaining parts of Princy’s body.