Hyderabad rape case: Raza Academy demands justice

More than 50 people gathered in front of Minara Masjid near Masjid Bunder station on Tuesday to protest the recent rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

The protest was organised by members of Raza Academy, an organisation that promotes Islamic beliefs through publications and research. Maulana Saeed Ahmed Noori, its president, said what was done with the doctor was unimaginable. He also referred to attempts by certain elements to give the incident a religious twist on social media, as one of the accused is a Muslim.

“No religion permits these types of activities. People should not give this a religious colour. The rapist, no matter what religion he may be from, should be given the death penalty. We demand that the rapists be hanged immediately. Also, the punishment should not take place in a closed room but in a public space or in front of a live camera,” Dr. Noori said.

‘Fast-track cases’

Mohmmad Aarif Razi, joint secretary, Raza Academy, said cases like these should be taken up in fast-track courts. “What’s the use of punishing the culprits after 10 or 15 years of the crime? The victims’ parents will not even be there to see that the culprits have been punished. The punishment acts as little consolation for the parents, since there is no way the crime can be undone and the victim brought back,” he said.

Mr. Razi said people should not just rely on law enforcement agencies to stop such crimes. “People should be made more aware so that wherever they see such incidents, they go ahead and help the victim.”