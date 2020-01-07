Husband, in-laws booked for abetment to suicide

The Taloja police have booked five people, including the husband and in-laws of a 19-year-old, for abetment after she committed suicide seven months after her marriage.

The deceased, Sharmila Paushe, a resident of Ambernath, married Satish Paushe of Taloja in May last year. As per the complaint filed by Sharmila’s brother, Mahesh Bhagyawant, Mr. Paushe had created a ruckus at their wedding as there was no non-vegetarian food. His relatives had to calm him down.

Mr. Bhagyawant also said his sister started facing abuse and harassment two months later. “The complainant has said the victim was being asked to bring a gold chain from her parents. When Mr. Bhagyawant confronted Sharmila’s in-laws about this, they abused him and said his sister was a liar,” an officer from Taloja police station said.

The officer said Mr. Bhagyawant had then asked his sister to give the relationship some time. “As the mental harassment increased, Sharmila even hinted to her brother that she might end up doing something to herself,” he said.

On December 26, Sharmila consumed poison and was taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. She died while undergoing treatment on December 29 and her body was taken to Ambernath for the last rites. The complaint said her in-laws and husband did not attend the funeral.

Last week, her brother approached the Taloja police and registered a case of abetment against her husband Satish, in-laws Jaywanta, Shaman, Jagdish Paushe and Deeplata Patil.

“Investigation in the case is under way and the accused will be arrested soon,” senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan from Taloja police station said.