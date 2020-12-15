Hundreds gather at Mumbai plot after rumours of ‘free’ land

Mumbai

15 December 2020 04:41 IST

People from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai camp near govt. land in Vikhroli

Over 500 people, including women, from the city and neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai, have gathered over the last 20 days at a government plot on JVLR Link Road in Tagore Nagar of Vikhroli following rumours of land being provided for free, officials said on Monday.

Civic authorities and police removed them from the spot, but they are still staying put in the vicinity in the hope of getting free land. “These people started earmarking 300 to 400 square feet areas for themselves with bamboo sticks, cloth pieces and other material,” an official from Vikhroli police station said.

There were rumours that a woman was giving away land to poor people in the memory of her wealthy father, who died recently, another official said. However, when authorities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), police and local administration came to know about it, they went to the spot and removed these people and their material on Saturday and Sunday.

In the last 20 days, the BMC has removed people from the spot three times, but they are still not ready to leave and have gathered on a road next to the land.

“The police also brought a few people to the local police station and warned them, but they are still not listening,” the official said.

The Vikhroli police have not yet received complaints from the BMC, the collector or Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. Hence, no case has been registered against anyone.