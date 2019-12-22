Huge turnout at protests across Mumbai

Several thousand people on Sunday marched through in Dharavi in Mumbai to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the December 15 police action against Jamia Millia Islamia students.

The protest was held on 90-feet road in Dharavi and saw participants holding placards against CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens exercise that some BJP leaders have been claiming would be held nationwide.

Similar protests were held in Malvani in the northern suburb of Malad where some rallyists shouted slogans in favour of the Mumbai police whose efficiency ensured that a massive rally on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan went off without a hitch.

On the other hand, in Ghatkopar, a BJP stronghold, several people joined a pro-CAA rally, with participants hailing the Narendra Modi government for the Act.

Thane rally

In the suburb of Thane, spaghetti straps mingled with sherwanis as young and old alike from all communities came together against the CAA, the proposed NRC and police brutality against protesters.

Around 250 people gathered at the Hazuri Dargah in Thane (West) to take part in the peaceful protest. College students, working professionals and residents, along with local leaders and and religious elders raised slogans and displayed placards. The Wagle Estate police had imposed strict restrictions as protesters thronged the narrow lanes outside the dargah.

“Those who had no part in building the country are now trying to divide it. But it is in the very character of this country to stand united. I must applaud all the students gathered here. The future of this country rests on their shoulders,” Dalit leader and activist Sambhaji Bhagat said.

The protesters also included people from Assam who raised concerns about the ongoing situation in Assam. Placards saying ‘Save Assam Accord’ were seen alongside those saying ‘Queer Cats Against Sanghi Rats’.

The sloganeering paused when the azaan (call for prayer) sounded from the Dargah.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Najeeb Mulla, who was at the protest, said, “If the diabolical Acts are enacted, think of how you will feel when someone knocks on only your door to take a census based only on your surname. But whatever the case, we must also follow law and order. We can’t be silent, but we can’t be violent either.”

Not just people from Thane, several residents of Mumbai, too, were seen at the protest. As one placard said, “It’s so bad, I came all the way to Thane.”

