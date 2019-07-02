Huge rise in hepatitis cases; most in Kurla

According to civic health officials, an outbreak of hepatitis was reported in the city with 282 cases recorded last month. Authorities said of the total cases, 169 were reported from ‘L’ ward in Kurla. Last year, only 94 cases were recorded in June.

Civic officials said a probe detected multiple leaks in a major pipeline in Sambhaji Chowk in Kurla. The cases were mainly reported from Sambhaji Chowk, Buddha Colony, CST Road, Mashrani Lane, and Kurla Garden area. “Also, since Ramzan was being observed in May, drinking ice water, juice while breaking the fast could have contributed to the increase in cases,” said an official.

Hepatitis is spread through contaminated water and food. The BMC has advised people to wash hands before cooking and eating, drink boiled water, maintain good personal hygiene, wash green leafy vegetables thoroughly, and avoid eating at unhygienic places and in the open. Pregnant women have been directed to take extra precautions. Symptoms like nausea and vomiting should not be ignored and treatment should be sought immediately.

June 2019

Disease | Cases

Dengue | 8

Leptospirosis | 5

Malaria | 310

Gastroenteritis | 777

Hepatitis | 282