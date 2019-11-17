HSP gears up for new speed limits with hi-tech interceptors

Traffic police and Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) across the State will soon get 96 interceptor vehicles to nab traffic violators. The interceptor will be deployed at all important highways.

The interceptor vehicle is equipped with cameras and other features to record speeding. It also has a breath analyser to help check drunken driving. The laser speed cameras, mounted on the rear seat of the vehicle, will record the driving track or behaviour of road users and erring motorists for a distance of 300 metre. The camera would focus on the vehicle that’s over speeding, zoom into it and get the accurate speed. The vehicle will also have a tint meter.

“Once the speed is displayed, the vehicle’s number is stored and a case is booked against the violator. The violator will get an e-challan immediately,” assistant police inspector Subhash Pujari, HSP (Palaspa unit), said. The video-based laser speed monitoring system has a laser speed device, a video-clip recorder and a hard end 2-mega pixel full HD camera with a long focus for measuring the speed and distance of a vehicle. Meanwhile, the tint meter will be used to check the visible light transmission of the tinted glass on a vehicle.

Starting Monday, the highway speed limits will be changed based on number of lanes and the terrains. The interceptor will play major role in catching hold of speed violators. “The interceptors will reduce number of accidents. Besides, the officials in the vehicle will also patrol highways and book offenders for lane cutting,” Superintendent of Police (HSP) Vijay Patil, said.

Of the 96 interceptors. 30 have been deployed for Thane HSP, 39 for Pune and 27 for Nagpur. From the Thane HSP, two interceptors each will be deployed for Thane rural, Nandurbar, Dhule, Thane city and Nashik city, while three each will be deployed for Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri. Four will be deployed for Nashik rural and one for Sindhudurg.