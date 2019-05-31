HSC re-evaluation: Science students to get first priority

The State education board is likely to give priority to re-evaluation applications filed by students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam from the Science stream, as most applications have come from them.

Students and parents who had gathered at the Mumbai divisional board office on Thursday to file the applications claimed that since teachers and staff were assigned to election duty, the evaluation was shoddy.

“There is clearly a discrepancy in the marks of Science students. So many of them, who are otherwise academically bright, have been failed,” Channdan Daawra, a parent, said.

Mumbai divisional secretary Sharad Khandagle said, “Most of the applications are from the Science stream and we will give them first priority as many parents are visiting us. There is no provision to expedite the procedure, but we will write to the board asking what can be done.”

Siddhi Surve, a student, said, “Almost 80% of Science students have been failed. Open category students will not get admission anywhere. The marks we have been given cannot be right.”

‘Internal marks high’

Students claimed that most colleges have given their students more than 80% of the 30 internal marks. Even if a student answers questions worth 10 marks correctly, he or she would get at least 35 marks. But students who have cracked the IIT-JEE exams have scored less than 30 in the HSC Maths papers, they said.

Suchitra Shinde, a parent, said, “We were told by some of the board staff that this happened because answer sheets were evaluated when staff was on election duty. Our children can’t afford to waste a year due to paper checkers’ negligence.”

The parents are now trying to meet Education Minister Vinod Tawde to discuss their worries.