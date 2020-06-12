How many bail pleas filed due to COVID-19? HC asks lower courts

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed all lower courts in the State to submit a report on how many bail pleas have been filed due to COVID-19, what was their status, and how many have been accepted or rejected.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing three separate public interest litigations (PIL), including one filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), seeking the court’s intervention to decongest prisons in the State.

The petitions also sought information on the health status of convicts and undertrials in the prisons, especially at Arthur Road jail, the worst-affected among the six, which have reported inmates testing positive. The other five prisons are Yerwada, Taloja, Dhule, Satara and Byculla.

‘Test more prisoners’

Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for the petitioners, said as per guidelines issued on June 8, asymptomatic people, who may have come in close contact with others, are at high risk and should also be tested. Going by this, he argued, all those lodged in prisons where inmates have tested positive should also be tested for COVID-19.

He also referred to the High Court’s previous order allowing prisoners to make two three-minute calls per month and sought an implementation report.

On June 9, Sunil Ramanand, additional director general of police and inspector general of prisons, filed a compliance report saying inmates are getting cured in the Arthur Road Correctional Home due to unceasing efforts of the prisons department and medical authorities.

The report added that family members/relatives of those who tested positive have been informed that 58 coin boxes and 32 smart phones have been provided in the correctional homes and additional smart phones are in the process of being procured.