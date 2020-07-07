Watch | How Dharavi curbed the spread of COVID-19

07 July 2020 10:41 IST

A video on how India's largest slum curbed the spread of the virus

Dharavi in Mumbai is many things. It is Asia's largest slum, spread over 613 hectares and comprising of single or multi-storey houses located in narrow lanes. It is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with over 3.6 lakh people per sq. km.

But in April, Dharavi was a COVID-19 hotspot. The first positive case of COVID-19 in the locality was recorded on April 1, 2020. By the end of April, there were as many as 491 positive cases with a doubling period of 18 days. In May, the area saw 1,216 cases with over 56 deaths. In June, however, Dharavi reported zero deaths to the pandemic. The case doubling time improved to 43 days in May and 78 days in June.

How was the crisis managed so effectively in an area where physical or social distancing is near impossible to maintain?

