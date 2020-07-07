Watch | How Dharavi curbed the spread of COVID-19

Dharavi in Mumbai is many things. It is Asia's largest slum, spread over 613 hectares and comprising of single or multi-storey houses located in narrow lanes. It is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with over 3.6 lakh people per sq. km.

But in April, Dharavi was a COVID-19 hotspot. The first positive case of COVID-19 in the locality was recorded on April 1, 2020. By the end of April, there were as many as 491 positive cases with a doubling period of 18 days.

In May, the area saw 1,216 cases with over 56 deaths. In June, however, Dharavi reported zero deaths to the pandemic. The case doubling time improved to 43 days in May and 78 days in June.

The Union Health Ministry said the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have been able to effectively bring down the COVID-19 spread in Dharavi.

How was the crisis managed so effectively in an area where physical or social distancing is near impossible to maintain?

Several proactive measures were adopted by the BMC to reduce the spread of the virus. Strict containment measures were enforced with a concentration on three primary components. These included – effective containment strategy, conducting comprehensive testing and ensuring uninterrupted supply of goods and essential supplies to the community.

The BMC actively followed the model of four Ts – Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating. As part of Mission Dharavi, residents were screened for detecting symptoms at the early stage.

Over 47,500 people were screened by going door-to-door, 3,224 people through fever camps, 11,000 through municipal dispensaries, 1.21 lakh through senior citizens survey and 1.75 lakh people through private clinics.

The possible contacts of patients, or those with symptoms, were then shifted to quarantine facilities. Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex was converted into a COVID Care Centre in the first week of April. It had a capacity of 300 beds for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms.

The complex was managed by a team of three doctors, three nurses, eight ward boys and two coordinators. Additionally, beds were also made available in nearby schools, nature park, marriage halls, hotels and guest houses. So far Dharavi has reported just 82 deaths – a fraction of Mumbai's more than 4,500 fatalities.

What was considered a hotspot has now turned into a ray of hope for many.