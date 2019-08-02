‘How can former attorney general appear for accused?’

The lawyer of Nisar Ahmed Sayyed Bilal, a victim of the 2008 Malegaon blasts, on Thursday took exception to former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, one of the accused in the case.

A Division Bench of Justices Indrajit Mahanty and R.I. Chagla was hearing a petition filed by Lt. Col. Purohit, challenging the sanction granted to prosecute him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Mr. Rohatgi argued that the first sanction obtained by Anti-Terrorism Squad to prosecute Lt. Col. Purohit bypassed the safeguards under the amended Act. He said following an amendment to the UAPA on December 31, 2008, the government needed to set up a committee to prosecute anyone under its provisions. However, in this case, no such committee was formed and the sanction to prosecute Lt. Col. Purohit was granted on January 17, 2009.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) defended the sanction and said since the Central government did not appoint anyone under the new law in 2009 it had to go by the old law.

Senior counsel B.A. Desai, appearing for Mr. Bilal, whose son was killed in the blasts, raised objection to Mr. Rohatgi appearing for Lt. Col. Purohit. “Mr. Rohatgi, during his tenure as attorney general, had appeared in a related matter for the State government and NIA. Now how can he appear for the accused persons? There is collusion between NIA and the accused,” Mr. Desai said.

The NIA counsel refuted this allegation, and the Bench directed Lt. Col. Purohit to give written submissions, adjourning the matter to August 7.

