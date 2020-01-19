Housing scheme for Mumbai Police gets a boost

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has announced that a work order on the pending Shantisagar police residence redevelopment will be issued on Wednesday under which 1,700 houses will be built for police personnel.

“The project has been pending for 15 years. It is the duty of the government to ensure that our police personnel get better houses. I held a meeting with Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) officials and we decided to push for the project at the earliest,” said Mr. Awhad following a meeting with the local people on Sunday alongwith SRA Chief Executive Officer Deepak Kapoor.

Mr. Awhad said 1,700 houses will be constructed on a plot is adjacent to the Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar. Of these, 900 will be immediately given to police officials. The rest will also be transferred for police housing, he said. The housing scheme has been hanging for more than 15 years now amid allegations of irregularities and favouritism. “This government wants to solve the problem. When I explained the project to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and our party president Sharad Pawar, I was immediately given the green signal for the same,” said Mr. Awhad.