Hotel fire doused after 3 hours; 24 doctors, 3 guests rescued

Twenty-four doctors and three guests staying in a hotel in south Mumbai were rescued after a fire broke out in the five-storey building, officials said on Thursday.

The hotel was one of the facilities where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had arranged temporary accommodation for emergency and essential service staffers, including doctors and nurses, working on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

The fire that broke out at Hotel Fortune near Metro Cinema at 11 p.m. on Wednesday was brought under control after nearly three hours at 1.40 a.m. on Thursday, a fire brigade official said. “The fire spread from the first to the third floor of the hotel,” the official said. It was a Level-II fire and eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, he added.

The 24 people who were rescued were resident doctors at a local hospital, while three others were guests at the hotel. “Five doctors were rescued using fire brigade ladders and breathing apparatus sets,” the official said. The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he added.

Minor fire

“The fire was confined to the electric wiring and cables in the electrical duct, false ceiling in the lobby and the common passages on the first, second and third floors of the hotel,” he said. Cooling operation are under way at the hotel, the official said.

On April 21, a fire broke out in a lodging room of Hotel Ripon near Mumbai Central, which was being used as a quarantine facility.