Mumbai

Hotel fire doused after 3 hours; 24 doctors, 3 guests rescued

Fortune Hotel near Metro Cinema in Marine Lines where a fire broke out on Wednesday night.

Fortune Hotel near Metro Cinema in Marine Lines where a fire broke out on Wednesday night.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Fire brigade officers use ladders, breathing apparatus sets

Twenty-four doctors and three guests staying in a hotel in south Mumbai were rescued after a fire broke out in the five-storey building, officials said on Thursday.

The hotel was one of the facilities where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had arranged temporary accommodation for emergency and essential service staffers, including doctors and nurses, working on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

The fire that broke out at Hotel Fortune near Metro Cinema at 11 p.m. on Wednesday was brought under control after nearly three hours at 1.40 a.m. on Thursday, a fire brigade official said. “The fire spread from the first to the third floor of the hotel,” the official said. It was a Level-II fire and eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, he added.

The 24 people who were rescued were resident doctors at a local hospital, while three others were guests at the hotel. “Five doctors were rescued using fire brigade ladders and breathing apparatus sets,” the official said. The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he added.

Minor fire

“The fire was confined to the electric wiring and cables in the electrical duct, false ceiling in the lobby and the common passages on the first, second and third floors of the hotel,” he said. Cooling operation are under way at the hotel, the official said.

On April 21, a fire broke out in a lodging room of Hotel Ripon near Mumbai Central, which was being used as a quarantine facility.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 12:44:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/hotel-fire-doused-after-3-hours-24-doctors-3-guests-rescued/article31699364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY