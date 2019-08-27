Hostel warden booked for assaulting 10-year-old

The Khalapur police have booked the hostel warden of Swami Narayan Gurukul International School in Asrewadi in Khalapur taluka for assaulting a Class VI student.

The parents of the 10-year-old boy said they learnt about the incident when the warden called them for a meeting on August 15.

The warden, identified as Anand, led the parents to their child’s hostel room and told them that he was down with fever. The warden then said that he had to hit their child on August 10 when he started fighting with one of his hostel mates after watching a movie till 10 p.m. The warden said he assaulted the boy using a stick made out of a plastic cloth hanger. The warden went on to reveal bruises on the boy’s back and requested the parents not to file a complaint against him with the school management or the police.

The boy’s father, a software engineer, said, “We were shocked to see the bruises. The warden had been applying some ointment on the wounds to hide the marks, but they didn’t go away by August 15.” The father said that his child has recovered from the fever, but is still traumatised. He said that the boy now begins to cry even at the mention of the school’s name. He said, “We won’t send him back, we can’t lose him. I hope the police arrest the warden. We were pressured by the management to take back the case and agree to a settlement. Even when I came to the police station to lodge the complaint, the management caught a whiff of my intentions and tried to talk me out of filing a complaint.”

The father said the police found six sticks made out of plastic cloth hangers under the warden’s pillow. He said, “One of the sticks was used to assault my son. He told me that the warden used to keep sticks of different colours and warned the students that a stick of a particular colour was reserved for them.”

Senior police inspector Vishwajeet Kaingude said they have registered a case and are collecting evidence. He said, “Depending on the evidence we find, we will decide on arresting the warden.” The accused has been booked under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The father said they had chosen the school after a lot to research and had admitted their son to the hostel only this year. He said, “On the day of the incident, we had spoken to him at 8.30 p.m., but he was assaulted after 10 p.m.”