Hospitals in city restrict entry, check travel history of visitors

As the fear of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grips the city, many hospitals have started taking precautionary measures like screening and probing travel history at entry points, limiting entry to only one attendant, and carrying out mass disinfection on the premises.

Global Hospital in Parel is issuing a form to fill out at the time of entry. “We have requested relatives to restrict going near patients as much as possible. Those who are entering the premises are being screened and asked for their history of travel,” Dr. Ajit Baviskar, head of emergency department, said. “A special desk has been set up where visitors with a travel history and symptoms are first directed to.”

Jaslok Hospital on Peddar Road is taking preventive measures like screening every visitor, patient, doctor, and staffer. “Each individual entering the hospital has to detail out their travel history, and symptoms of cough and cold, if any. Temperature is being tested of the suspects and they are then sent to the emergency medical services department for further check-up,” Jitendra Haryan, chief executive officer of the hospital, said.

For the last one month, Mr. Haryan said, every employee has been educated and trained on from house-keeping to higher management to ensure understanding of the situation is correct and adequate precautions are being taken. “Daily catch-up with staff from all three shifts is being conducted to update them on the situation. In service-related departments, there is a reminder bell rung every hour to go and ‘wash hands’ or use a hand draft,” he said, adding it is being made sure that only one attendant is allowed with the patient.

Dr. Tarang Gianchandani, CEO of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said doctors, visitors, employees, and vendors are being screened at the entry points every day.

“We have restricted our entry points and all such points are manned by skilled medical and paramedical workers and security personnel,” she said, adding they are quarantining their staff if they have any travel history.