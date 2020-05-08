Hospitality professionals to receive post-lockdown training

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), along with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has initiated online training programmes for hotels and restaurants to ensure the safety of their guests and instil customer confidence in a post-lockdown scenario.

Given that COVID-19 awareness for hospitality professionals is vital, the module covers training on precautions to be taken and procedures that establishments should ensure, including receiving of raw materials, guest service, lobby management, and room maintenance after the lockdown is lifted.

FHRAI will conduct the trainings in collaboration with its training partner, Parikshan. The first batch of the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme for its members was held on May 5.

FHRAI is looking to impart this training to 4,000-5,000 hospitality professionals in the next three to six months.

“The idea behind initiating this training programme is to have at least one senior staff thoroughly trained in safety, security and hygiene of an establishment. Once the lockdown is lifted, the trained staff will be in a position to impart knowledge to fellow staff in each section,” Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice president, FHRAI, said.

The objective of this programme is to ensure the health and safety of guests, keeping in view the awareness requirements about the pandemic and the necessary precautions that need to be taken by food business operators before restarting their operations, he said.

The trainings will be conducted online, and the training team is being led by V. Pasupathy, national advisor, FHRAI, and FoSTaC diamond trainer.

FHRAI said it had scheduled a series of sessions in a way to reach all its regional associations and through them, thousands of its members. “In addition to the webinars independently conducted on COVID-19 awareness by FHRAI, these certified awareness sessions are also important,” said Pradeep Shetty, joint secretary, FHRAI. The hospitality industry, which is known for its hygiene and cleanliness standards, will measure up to the emerging hygiene and sanitation demands of COVID-19 too, Mr. Shetty said.

The sessions will include video presentations, lectures, activities, chats and question-based discussions. The participants can register through FHRAI. On completion of the training, participants will be recommended for FSSAI certification through the training partner, after their credentials are verified.

“The feedback from the first batch was overwhelming. Many sessions have already been pre-booked and lined up in the next few days,” Mr. Kohli said.

FHRAI has organised multiple trainers in collaboration with Parikshan to conduct these trainings. “The hospitality industry is committed and is sincerely working towards safety of the guests and staff,” Mr. Kohli said.