Four injured in hospital fire in Mumbai's Kandivali area; blaze doused

April 27, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Mumbai

The injured have been hospitalised and their condition is stable.

PTI

Four persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a hospital in Kandivali West in Mumbai on April 27, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 1:50 pm in the rear part of WINS Hospital, which is located in 30-storey 'Kesar Ashish' building near Mahavir Nagar, and was doused at 2:05 pm, the Fire Brigade official said.

"Four persons sustained injuries in the fire that was confined to electrical wiring, installations and the compressor of the centralised air conditioning mechanism in the facility," he said.

Swadhin Mukhi (56) received 35-40% burn injuries, Rajdeo (35) sustained 15% burn injuries, while Narendra Maurya (45) and Sunil (35) had superficial burn wounds, he said.

"They have been hospitalised and their condition is stable as per doctors," the civic official said.

