Horse rescued from gutter after hour-long struggle

Residents of Gothanpur village in Palghar on Tuesday rescued a horse that fell into a gutter while grazing. The rescue operation went on for over an hour and was conducted by the villagers with the help of an excavator.

Divesh Babar, a resident of Gothanpur, said the horse was from Dhongipada, a neighbouring village. “The owner of the horse had set it free for grazing around 8.30 a.m.. It ended up in Gothanpur in search of food. Gothanpur road has a long stretch of a gutter. Although it is covered by concrete slabs, there are gaps in between. The horse happened to fall into the gutter through one of those gaps.”

A watchman guarding the Dandekar playground saw the horse fall into the gutter and raised an alarm, after which villagers gathered at the spot.

“The horse was too heavy and the gutter was quite narrow for it to come out by itself. In spite of trying hard, we couldn’t get him out. By then, the owner of the horse arrived and spotted a JCB passing by on Palghar-Boisar road. With the help of the vehicle, we demolished part of the slab to make space. After an hour, the animal made it out of the gutter successfully. It didn’t sustain any injuries,” Mr. Babar said.