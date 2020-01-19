Horse-mounted police unit for Mumbai after 88 years

Mumbai will get a horse-mounted police unit for traffic and crowd control after 88 years, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The unit will be taking part in this year’s Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park and if needed, similar units will be brought in for Pune and Nagpur.

“The mounted unit was disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic. Today, Mumbai police has modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt a mounted police unit would be useful for crime patrol in crowded areas,” said Mr. Deshmukh, addressing a press conference.

Mr. Deshmukh said that it can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and the rider can keep watch from a good height. “A policeman on horseback was equal to 30 personnel on the ground. The average speed of patrolling raider will be more than 7 to 10 km than the one on feet,” he said.

The government at present has approved 30 horses, a sub-inspector, one assistant PSI, four havaldars and 32 constables for the unit, which will be successively set up in next six months. A total of 61 trainers from racecourse, riding clubs and the Army’s horse unit will be training the Mumbai police for this.

“A stable will be built on a 2.5 acre plot at Marol area of Andheri. A riding school, swimming pool for horses, sand bath, raider room, trainer room, feed stock room will be set up there,” said Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve. The officers part of this unit will also be trained in show jumping, tent pigging, polo. Apart from walkie-talkies, riders would also be supplied with body-mounted cameras for video recording.

The Mumbai police head-quarter will also be hoisting a regimental flag which was given to it in 1954 by the then Chief Minister of Bombay state Morarji Desai.