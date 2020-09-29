Home Minister questions CBI’s progress in Sushant case

the CBI said it has not reached any conclusion yet

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) progress in the investigation into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

“You all know that the Mumbai Police were conducting the investigation in an extremely professional manner. It has been over one and a half months since the CBI took over the probe. We are eagerly waiting to know where this investigation reached and what has been the outcome. The truth has to come out and we are waiting to know the answer from the CBI,” he said.

Mr. Deshmukh’s statement comes as the CBI completes 50 days of taking over the probe. Rajput’s family members too have questioned the delay.

In a statement, the CBI said it has not reached any conclusion yet and all aspects of the case are under investigation. The State Congress used the opportunity to slam the Centre for defaming the Mumbai Police through the case.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The CBI’s reply is a befitting answer to those who insulted and questioned the integrity of the Mumbai Police, a force which is applauded worldwide and has sacrificed its jawans for saving our nation during the 26/11 terror attack.”