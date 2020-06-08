Mumbai

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh lauds actor

While Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut cast aspersions on Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s efforts to help stranded migrant workers, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday lauded Mr. Sood.

“He has done good work by sending a lot of migrant workers to their homes. I did not hear what Sanjay Raut sahab said. We will appreciate whoever takes such good initiatives, be it Mr. Sood or anyone else,” said Mr. Deshmukh, who was in the city to review the COVID-19 situation.

The Sena, NCP and Congress are allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, Mr. Raut, through the Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna had taken pot shots at Mr. Sood’s ‘philanthropy’, suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might be behind the actor’s recent efforts to help stranded migrant workers in order bid to show the MVA in a poor light.

Mr. Deshmukh also lauded the efforts of Special Police Officers and the Pune Police in helping check the spread of the virus in Pune’s ‘red zones’.

9,671 prisoners released

Speaking to reporters later in the evening, he said there were 38,000 prisoners in 60 jails in Maharashtra, of whom 9,671 had been released till now to ensure social distancing. “We are going to release 11,000 more prisoners on emergency parole. We have set up 31 temporary prisons in 24 districts,” he said.

Stating that 3,000 police personnel had tested positive for COVID-19 while around 30 others had succumbed to the virus, Mr. Deshmukh said he had directed that normal duties be given to personnel between 50-55 years of age and paid leaves to personnel over 55.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:50:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/home-minister-anil-deshmukh-lauds-actor/article31774933.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY