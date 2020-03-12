Holi ‘party’ goes awry as two try to burn friend’s genitals; held

Navi Mumbai

12 March 2020 01:51 IST

The Rabale MIDC police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly trying to burn their friend’s genitals under the influence of alcohol during their Holi ‘party’.

The complainant (27), a resident of Digha in Rabale, along with Aakash Kale (26), Nilesh Kharkar (35), and two other friends were drinking alcohol on Tuesday evening at one of their houses in Digha after playing Holi in the first half of the day. After consuming alcohol, the complainant passed out and urinated in his pants while half asleep. Mr. Kale and Mr. Kharkar decided to burn his genitals.

“While Mr. Kharkar shot a video, Mr. Kale removed the complainant’s underwear and tried to burn his genitals using a matchstick. The complainant was heavily under the influence of alcohol and did not realise what was happening,” police inspector Anil Patil from Rabale MIDC police station said.

On Wednesday morning, after he woke up and was out of his hangover, he saw the burn injuries on his private parts and went to the NMMC hospital in Vashi. “The injuries are minor, and not deep. He was not admitted. The accused claimed that they did it for fun. We arrested them on Wednesday evening and will produce them before court on Thursday,” senior police inspector Nitin Gite from Rabale MIDC police station said.

The person to whom the house belonged to, was an witness to the incident, the police said. The accused and the victim drove autorickshaws on rental basis for a living. The duo was arrested under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have also found the video clipping in the accused’s phone.