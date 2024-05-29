GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hoarding collapse: Court extends police custody of advertising firm’s director till Thursday

Police sought his further remand on the grounds that they need to confront the accused.

Published - May 29, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mumbai Police Crime Branch team with Bhavesh Bhinde (wearing black), an accused in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, at the Mumbai Airport on May 16, 2024.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch team with Bhavesh Bhinde (wearing black), an accused in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, at the Mumbai Airport on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in Mumbai on Wednesday extended the police remand by one day of Bhavesh Bhinde, the director of an advertising firm which had installed a hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area and claimed 17 lives.

Bhinde, director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, was arrested on May 16 from Udaipur in Rajasthan, three days after the illegal 120 ft x 120 ft hoarding crashed onto a petrol pump amid gusty winds and unseasonal rains in the city.

Opinion | A towering hazard, the height of poor enforcement

On Tuesday, the crime branch produced the accused before a metropolitan magistrate court at the end of his previous custody.

Police sought his further remand on the grounds that they need to confront the accused with additional material that have come to light in connection with the case.

Calling the probe “very complex and extensive in nature”, police said more time was required for a thorough investigation against the accused.

Also read: The takeaway from Mumbai hoarding tragedy

Accepting the police's argument, the court on Wednesday extended the custody of Shinde till Thursday.

As many as 17 people, including a former general manager of Mumbai airport ATC and his wife, were killed and over 70 injured in the hoarding collapse.

Bhinde has been booked on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.