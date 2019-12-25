Hit by staff crunch, traffic chaos, BEST buses fail to complete scheduled trips

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking buses in November managed to complete only 75% of their scheduled trips mainly due to staff shortage and traffic congestion. The buses ran 42.73 lakh km lesser than their schedule of 1.7 crore km. As a result, members of the BEST committee said, the loss in revenue was nearly ₹150 crore.

At a meeting on Tuesday, BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya said the staff shortage was the cause for 15.13% of the total loss in terms of scheduled kilometres.

“The loss is high in large depots as well and has been increasing over the past few months. The administration should take some steps to check this,” he said. The loss due to staff shortage was nearly 12.4% in October, which had risen to 15.13% in November.

Another committee member Srikant Kawathankar pointed out that the undertaking had 1,200 conductors and drivers lesser than the requirement. “We have an absenteeism of 7 to 10% in many areas. We have been counselling our staff so that they report to work on time. We will continue our efforts in that direction,” BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said.

The Backbay and Magathane depots were among the worst hit due to the staff shortage, with buses not completing nearly 20% of their scheduled trips for this reason. In fact the kilometre loss was acute in depots such as Colaba, Mumbai Central, Worli, and Wadala.

The other major reason for the loss was the traffic congestion, which contributed to nearly 9.64% of the loss in kilometres.

Mr. Bagde said the loss due to traffic was unavoidable in view of the road and Metro works across the city.