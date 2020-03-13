Hit-and-run accidents claim 3 lives

Navi Mumbai

13 March 2020 01:51 IST

Two killed at Panvel on the night of Holi, another in Vashi

In a span of three days, three people died in hit-and-run accidents in Navi Mumbai.

Kishor Mokal (38), a resident of Rave village in Panvel, was found dead at Karnala on Panvel-Goa road.

Mokal, a Ganapati idol sculptor, had left home after 6 p.m. on Tuesday after playing Holi. His brother Kiran, in his complaint registered on Wednesday with the Panvel Taluka police station, said when his brother did not reach home till late night, the family started looking for him in the areas nearby.

At the same time, a family friend, Sopan Patil, saw a photo of an accident victim in a WhatsApp group. The photo was being circulated as that of an unidentified person. Mr. Patil sent the photo to the complainant who confirmed it to be his brother, and went to Panvel rural hospital.

The same night, Shrikant Bhivaji Patil (33), a resident of Akurli village in Panvel, was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on JNPT-Palaspe bypass road. Mr. Patil worked with Gurukrupa Transport at Uran and on Tuesday night, while he was returning from work on his motorcycle, an unidentified vehicle mowed him down. A case has been registered with Panvel City police station.

In the third incident, around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday, Santosh Sampat (45), was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle at APMC, Vashi. Milind Mane, supervisor at the Vashi truck terminal, was alerted by one of his employees about a man lying in a pool of blood outside the gate. Mr Mane in turn informed the APMC police, following which the victim was taken to hospital. “The person was declared dead on arrival at the NMMC Hospital. We found his driving licence in his pocket as well as the contact number of his relative at Pawane who came and identified Sampat,” an officer from APMC police station said.

In all three cases, the accused fled the accident spot and have been booked under sections relating to rash driving, causing death by negligence and grievous hurt, endangering life or personal safety of others under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.