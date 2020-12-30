History-sheeter held for rape, murder of toddler

Navi Mumbai

30 December 2020 22:20 IST

Victim was resident of Adivasi Wadi

The Pen police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing a two-and-a-half-year-old resident of Adivasi Wadi.

Adesh Patil, who was convicted for raping a Adivasi woman, was released on parole 10 days ago. Around 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Patil abducted the child from her house and raped her in the bushes 200 metres away, causing her death. The victim’s grandmother spotted Patil when he returned to the house to hide the body.

“Patil had four cases registered against him, including a break-in, and was externed earlier,” Ashok Dudhe, Raigad Superintendent of Police, said.

Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare, who visited the victim’s family, said, “The act has put humanity to shame. I have already spoken to the Home Minister to fast-track the case and give stringent punishment to the accused. This time, we will make sure that the accused doesn’t come out of jail easily. The family is shattered.”

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Prevention of Atrocities Act.