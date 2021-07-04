History-sheeter and rape accused arrested in Taloja

Navi Mumbai

04 July 2021 23:22 IST

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a history-sheeter and a wanted accused in the rape case of a minor in Pune and seized a firearm from him.

The accused, identified as Pratik Manohar Shivpuje (27), was involved in several crimes, including an attempt to murder. He was acquitted of charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in 2019 after being in jail for six years.

“Acting on a tip-off, we laid a trap near Taloja Central Jail in Kharghar on Friday evening. The accused who came in a car noticed the police and tried to speed off but ended up hitting the pavement,” Giridhar Gore, senior police inspector, Unit II of Crime Branch, said.

Mr. Shivpuje, a resident of Ghansoli, was arrested. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from him which he claimed to have got from Uttar Pradesh for his ‘protection’ from the police and his previous co-accused, whose minor daughter he had raped in Pune.

According to the police, several cases have been registered against him at Kapurbawdi, Koparkhairane, APMC, Vashi, Rabale, Mulund, and Thane Nagar police station. Mr. Shivpuje is in police custody till Monday.

“This exercise to arrest him was part of an ‘illegal firearms drive’ that the Navi Mumbai Police have undertaken. On Monday, we will seek extension of his custody,” Mr. Gore said.