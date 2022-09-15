His ‘nude’ photograph was morphed, Ranveer Singh tells cops

The actor also maintained that the photos which he had shared were not obscene as he was wearing underwear.

PTI Mumbai
September 15, 2022 18:15 IST

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. File | Photo Credit: AP

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has told Mumbai Police that one of his `nude' photographs which led to the filing of a case for obscenity against him had been morphed.

He denied that this photograph was among the pictures from a photo shoot that he had shared on social media, a police official said on Thursday.

Singh's statement was recorded by city police on August 29.

Mumbai Police record actor Ranveer Singh's statement in nude photo-shoot case

He told police that the photograph in which private parts were allegedly visible had not been uploaded by him, the official said.

The actor also maintained that the photos which he had shared were not obscene as he was wearing underwear.

"We have sent the photos to a forensic science laboratory to ascertain if they had been morphed," said the official.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the actor at Chembur police station here in July on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation.

The complainant claimed that the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.” Police registered the FIR against Singh under Indian Penal Code Sections 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

