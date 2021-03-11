Hiren’s death: Maharashtra orders Sachin Vaze’s transfer

We believe in hanging a person after inquiry and not probing him after hanging: CM

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the transfer of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze from the Mumbai Crime Branch after Vimla Hiren, the wife of deceased Mansukh Hiren, alleged that he was linked to her husband’s death.

“Mr. Vaze will be removed from his current posting in the Crime Branch till the investigation is completed. I am taking this decision in view of the demand raised by the Opposition. We will take appropriate action against Mr. Vaze if he is found involved in Hiren’s death,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the State Council.

Hiren’s body was found in Kalwa creek last week. He was linked to the Scorpio, which, laden with explosives was found outside the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday stalled the Assembly proceedings demanding Mr. Vaze’s suspension and arrest.

Speaking to reporters after the budget session of the legislature, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was serious about the investigation in this case. “We have already begun the probe and no one will be spared. However, a new trend has begun these days to target individuals on suspicion and destroy their lives. We believe in hanging a person after inquiry and not probing him after hanging,” he said.

Commenting on the papers and the CDR related to Hiren’s death displayed by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in the Assembly, the CM said if displaying papers proved guilt then they should scrap investigation agencies and the judiciary.

Mr. Thackeray said wife and son of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar, who committed suicide in Mumbai and left behind a note naming Union Territory administrator Praful K. Patel, visited him on Tuesday and voiced their grievances. “We don’t see everything through political prism. We analyse the facts and then proceed. We will do the same in this case as well,” he said.

Mr. Vaze is known as an ‘encounter specialist’ of the Mumbai Police. He was suspended for 16 years following his arrest in 2004 in the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khwaja Yunus. He was reinstated in June 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 citing the requirement of officers in the force. Since then, he became the go-to man of the Mumbai Police in all high-profile cases, including the fake social media follower case, hookah parlour raids, and TRP manipulation case. He also led the Raigad police team to arrest editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami in the case of architect Anvay Naik’s death.