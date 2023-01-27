Hindu outfit leader, 19 others acquitted in 2014 murder case of an IT professional in Pune

January 27, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Pune

A court in Pune in Maharashtra on Friday acquitted 20 people, including the leader of a right-wing Hindu outfit, in the 2014 murder case of a youth named Mohsin Shaikh.

On June 2, 2014, an Information Technology professional Shaikh (28) was attacked and killed by a mob incensed by morphed pictures of deities in Hadapsar area. 20 people, including a leader from the Hindu Rashtra Sena Dhananjay Desai were arrested.

Additional Sessions Judge S.B. Salunke acquitted 20 persons, including Desai, for want of evidence, the HRS leader's lawyer Milind Pawar said.

The defense successfully argued that Mr. Desai was in jail in connection with another case when the murder took place, Mr. Pawar said. He said Desai had no role in the killing or the riots that took place soon after. The witnesses in the case narrated the entire incident but they failed to identify all the accused arrested in the case, Mr. Pawar added.

Mr. Desai was held some days after the murder and was released on bail in January 2019.