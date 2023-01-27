ADVERTISEMENT

Hindu outfit leader, 19 others acquitted in 2014 murder case of an IT professional in Pune

January 27, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Pune

The mob enraged over images of deities assassinated the 28-year-old IT professional back in 2014.

PTI

Indian right-wing Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) chief Dhananjay Desai | File Photo | Photo Credit: AFP

A court in Pune in Maharashtra on Friday acquitted 20 people, including the leader of a right-wing Hindu outfit, in the 2014 murder case of a youth named Mohsin Shaikh.

On June 2, 2014, an Information Technology professional Shaikh (28) was attacked and killed by a mob incensed by morphed pictures of deities in Hadapsar area. 20 people, including a leader from the Hindu Rashtra Sena Dhananjay Desai were arrested.

Additional Sessions Judge S.B. Salunke acquitted 20 persons, including Desai, for want of evidence, the HRS leader's lawyer Milind Pawar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The defense successfully argued that Mr. Desai was in jail in connection with another case when the murder took place, Mr. Pawar said. He said Desai had no role in the killing or the riots that took place soon after. The witnesses in the case narrated the entire incident but they failed to identify all the accused arrested in the case, Mr. Pawar added.

Mr. Desai was held some days after the murder and was released on bail in January 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US