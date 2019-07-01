Himachal Pradesh CM holds roadshow to attract investors

In association with the Confederation of Indian Industry, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur along with State governemnt officials held a roadshow on Friday to announce the first edition of the Rising Global Investors Meet, which will be held in Dharamshala on November 7 and 8.

The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The State delegation invited major industry captains and investors to the meeting to showcase the multitude of sectors open for investment. The members aim to receive investments worth ₹85,000 crore by the time of the summit.

“Through the Rising Global Investors Meet, we are looking forward to welcoming all industrial sectors to come and invest in Himachal and help the State develop into a booming economy,” Mr. Thakur said.

With over 15 million tourists visiting the State every year, its government aims to develop sectors to increase comfort for tourists while offering generous concessions to investors.

Expanding on the State’s readiness to attract investment Bikram Singh, Industries Minister, Himachal Pradesh, said, “We have revised our industrial policies specifically keeping clearance issues in mind by working on a single window clearance system. For the ease of doing business, we will provide land, electricity, tax and transport concessions to the investors.”

“Due to the pleasant climate and abundance of activities, there has been an increase in the number of homestays in the State. We would like to further improve the hospitality sector and introduce high-end options like frequent Heli taxis and ski sports for tourists,” Ram Subhag Singh, additional chief secretary of tourism, said.

While the members of the delegation spoke at length about growth in various sectors, they stressed upon the need of balanced development.

“Himachal Pradesh has a forest cover of 70%. Despite industrial growth, environmental sustainability is a key factor. We believe in a holistic approach and thus aim to bring sustainable tourism development and establish green industries,” Mr. Thakur said.

The delegation spoke about investing in renewable energy options, particularly hydroenergy as the State is home to five perennial river basins. As the demand for electricity increases, the members aim to provide sustainable and affordable solutions for the citizens.

“The working atmosphere in Himachal Pradesh is extremely peaceful. With an abundance in energy and food resources along with a strong tourist base, we hope to see huge numbers of investors at the summit,” Mr. Thakur said.

Earlier this week, Mr. Thakur met with various industrial tycoons in Mumbai and signed numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoU). One of the MoUs is with Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, which has an investment potential of ₹300 crore in tourism.

Currently, the State has amassed ₹21,000 in investments with its roadshows in Shimla, Bangalore, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.