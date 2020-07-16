Highest single-day surge in Raigad district

Navi Mumbai

16 July 2020 00:19 IST

Navi Mumbai tally crosses 10,000 mark

Raigad district on Wednesday reported 463 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day surge yet, taking its tally to 8,858. The district also recorded eight more deaths, pushing its toll to 230.

While Panvel recorded 180 new cases, Navi Mumbai reported 356 fresh cases, its second-highest single-day spike, taking its case load to 10,273. The death toll in Navi Mumbai has risen to 318, with eight more fatalities being recorded on Wednesday. The recovery rate in the city, which has 3,605 active cases, stands at 62%, while its case fatality rate is 3.09%. With 278 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the city’s tally of recoveries is now 6,350.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation chief Abhijit Bangar, who took charge on Tuesday, said he aims to reduce the case fatality rate by introducing more antigen tests and increasing the number of healthcare and sanitation workers.

In Raigad district, which has 3,422 cases, 250 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking its tally of recoveries to 5,206. The district’s recovery rate stands at 58.77%, while its case fatality rate is 2.5%.