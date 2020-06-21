Highest single-day death toll in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

21 June 2020 02:18 IST

Panvel reports highest spike in cases

Navi Mumbai reported its highest-single-day death toll and second-highest surge in COVID-19 cases on Saturday. While 10 more fatalities took the death toll to 157, an additional 172 cases pushed the tally to 4,687.

The latest positive cases include 11 children in the six to 15 age group. A senior police inspector with the Navi Mumbai Police has also tested positive. Eighty patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,683.

So far, 16,634 people have been tested for COVID-19, of which the results of 11,274 have returned negative, while the reports of 673 are pending. Till now, 37,382 people have completed home quarantine and there are 1,847 active cases in Navi Mumbai. The city’s recovery rate is 57% and case fatality rate stands at 3.34%.

Panvel reported its highest spike in cases on Saturday. A total of 73 new cases has pushed the tally to 1,267. Two more fatalities were also recorded, pushing the death toll to 55. With 37 patients being discharged, Panvel’s total tally of recoveries has risen to 849 and the recovery rate has improved to 67%.

Till now, 4,278 people have been tested for COVID-19, of which 80 reports are pending. There are 363 active cases in Panvel and the area’s case fatality rate stands at 4.3%.

Panvel Rural reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its case load to 543. The death toll remains at 12. As many as 12 recoveries were recorded, taking the total to 413. Till now, Panvel Rural has tested 1,075 people for COVID-19, of which 22 reports are pending. There are 118 active cases and the case fatality rate stands at 2.2%.