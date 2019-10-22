High turnout of senior citizens, few first-timers

Even as senior citizens turned out in large numbers in Bandra, Juhu, Vile Parle, and Kurla on Monday, there were a few first-time voters. As the rain gave way to sunshine, polling picked up in the first half, but slowed down in the second. Though the Election Commission had directed voters not to carry mobile phones into polling booths, people carried them as there was no provision to confiscate them.

The North Central Parliamentary constituency consists of Vile Parle, Bandra East, Bandra West, Kurla, Chandivali, and Kalina Assembly segments. Other than Chandivali, in rest of the constituencies the sitting MLA belongs to either BJP or the Shiv Sena.

Shah Rukh Khan at Mount Mary School.

As polling began at 6 a.m., people were seen queuing up at polling centres. The sky remained overcast till 10 a.m..

At St. Xavier’s School in Vile Parle, there were three polling booths which saw a large number of senior citizens from the predominantly Gujarati population.

Ramniklal Shah (98) said, “I have been voting for as long as I can remember. Nobody should fail in their duty to cast their vote as sometimes, a deserving candidate may lose out by one vote.” He had come alone to the polling booth and said he did not need help while climbing down the stairs.

A.R. Mehta had come to the same polling booth with his wife R.S. Mehta, both in their 80s. “I don’t know why youngsters have not come out in large numbers. It is my duty and I do it at every election,” Mr. Mehta said.

Bharati Sanghvi (89) said, “I wish more youngsters came out to exercise their franchise.”

School students wearing NSS uniforms were seen volunteering at the polling stations. They held senior citizens’ hands or wheeled them in or out of booths.

Krish Chheda and Jeet Chauhan, students of Class IX, said, “This is the first time we are volunteering and we are happy. The school has arranged food for us. Once we grow up, we will cast our vote. Until then, this is what we can do,” Chauhan said.

Hasuben Dalal (82), another voter at Vile Parle, said, “I would not miss voting for anything. I come with my children usually, but today my granddaughter has accompanied me. I don’t remember missing any election.” Snehalata More (81) who had come to St. Anne’s School in Bandra along with her husband Zunjarrao (88) said, “How can a person not vote? We have been voting since we can remember. This is a right as well as a duty.”

St. Anne’s School polling station is known for its celebrity voters. Among those who voted here include Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta.

In Bandra’s Mount Mary School where actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan cast their votes, excited schoolgirl volunteers gathered around them for autographs. Saraswati Kamath was ecstatic on getting Salman’s autograph while another student Ayesha Kamath was over the moon and told her friend on a video call about it.

Meanwhile, in Juhu’s Jamnabai Narsee School, the atmosphere was subdued and there were very few people turning out.