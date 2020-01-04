High-profile lawyer booked for abusing woman

Advocate Nitin Satpute, who has represented complainants in several high-profile cases recently, was on Thursday booked by the Kherwadi police for outraging a woman’s modesty.

According to the police, a 47-year-old woman who stays in the same building in Mahim as Mr. Satpute registered the complaint. While the incident is alleged to have occurred outside the office of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) in Bandra on December 30, the complainant has said it originated from a dispute between her family and Mr. Satpute, on September 30.

“Mr. Satpute, who stays on the ground floor, has made a small garden in front of his house. In the society’s meeting on September 30, the option of replacing it with a park for children to play was discussed, which angered him. On November 2, when we were returning home after watching a movie, he told my husband to talk some sense to me. Shortly thereafter, he called me on my cell phone, abused me, and threatened me,” the complainant has said in her statement.

The complainant filed a complaint with the Mahim police and filed an application with the MSCW, which summoned Mr. Satpute. When he failed to appear for a hearing on December 16, he was again summoned on December 30, she said. “I was present at the hearing and on my way out, Mr. Satpute accosted me near the gate and spoke to me in filthy language, while also threatening me,” the complainant’s statement said.

The Kherwadi police booked Mr. Satpute for outraging a woman’s modesty under the Indian Penal Code. An officer with the Kherwadi police said no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Mr. Satpute was last in the limelight for helping an Uzbek woman register a first information report with the Chembur police against police inspector Bhanudas Jadhav for allegedly sexually assaulting her multiple times and also exploiting her. He later released a video of the senior police inspector of Chembur police station speaking to the complainant rudely and intimidatingly.

Mr. Satpute had also represented actor Tanushree Dutta when she filed a case of molestation against actor Nana Patekar, and the family of Dr. Payal Tadvi, a resident doctor with Nair Hospital, who committed suicide after alleged harassment by three of her seniors.