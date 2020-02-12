High profile flesh trade racket busted in Mumbai

An online sex racket, targeting rich people and foreign nationals, was busted after the Crime Branch raided a hotel in Saki Naka. One person, believed to be the kingpin, was arrested and two victims rescued, an official said on Tuesday.

The gang had posted mobile phone numbers on ‘massage republican.com’ to take calls from customers, with the focus being to trap rich people and foreign nationals, the official said.

“We have arrested one Jatun Mahadeo Yadav (37), a resident of Mahakali Caves in Andheri East. Two victims forced into the flesh trade were rescued during the raid conducted by Unit X of Crime Branch,” he said.

A decoy customer, he said, contacted the number displayed on the website. He was asked to come to an upmarket hotel in Saki Naka, after which the Unit X team, led by police inspector Sunil Mane, raided the place on Monday.

“Two SIM cards and cash were seized from Yadav. A case was registered at Saki Naka police station under Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and efforts are on to nab others involved,” he added. Investigating officers said the racket has been operating for at least five years and during this time, the accused are believed to have forced scores of girls from low income backgrounds into the flesh trade.

“The two girls rescued by us are from West Bengal and our decoy was charged ₹15,000 each for them. The racket was being run across India. The accused have also sent several girls to work in dance bars in Dubai. We are obtaining details so that their information can be shared with the authorities in Dubai,” a senior Crime Branch officer said. (With PTI inputs)