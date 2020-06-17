High June power bills shock consumers

Several people in the city were in for a shock when they received extremely high electricity bills for June from power distribution companies.

On Wednesday, several consumers of Tata Power, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking, and the State-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL), took to social media demanding an explanation for the high amounts.

In some cases, the bills were for more than ₹10,000. Mumbai has nearly 32 lakh residential power consumers and around eight lakh commercial consumers.

The high amounts are largely because power utilities have been able to check meter readings in June after over two months. Meter readings had been discontinued since March 22, as per a Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) directive. Instead, during the lockdown, consumers were billed based on their average consumption of December, January and February.

“Consumption is higher in summer months as the use of air conditioners and fans increases. Also, this summer, people were at home through the day, which has increased power consumption. The high bills are a result of these two factors,” power sector expert Ashok Pendse said.

The June bill is for the actual electricity units consumed during the lockdown period, which in many cases is more than the average of the April and May bills.

An MSEDCL spokesperson said that the balance units have been spread across the months so that consumers get the benefit of power slabs. Similarly, an AEML spokesperson said, “Consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits. The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per MERC guidelines.”

Mr. Pendse suggested that companies provide an EMI facility to consumers to soften the blow.