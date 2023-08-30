HamberMenu
High drama at Maharashtra secretariat as protesters jump onto safety net

Police detained more than 40 persons, an official said

August 30, 2023 04:59 am | Updated 04:59 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Police personnel pull back the farmers who jumped on the safety nets during a protest against low compensation for their land in the Mantralaya building, in Mumbai, on August 29, 2023

Police personnel pull back the farmers who jumped on the safety nets during a protest against low compensation for their land in the Mantralaya building, in Mumbai, on August 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

High drama prevailed at the Maharashtra secretariat here on August 29 when a group of protesters descended on the safety net set up on its first floor demanding a hike in compensation for the people affected by a dam project.

Police detained more than 40 persons, an official said.

"Protestors shouting slogans and carrying placards approached the safety net [on the first floor of the main Mantralaya building] in the afternoon. Police personnel and officers present at the spot tried to drag them away," an official said.

The safety nets in the main Mantralaya building were set up as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential suicide attempts.

The agitation was staged at the state secretariat around 3.30 pm by the action committee representing people affected by the Upper Wardha dam project at Morshi in Amravati district, the official said.

The protestors demanded an increase in the compensation for land acquired for the dam and sought government jobs for the project-affected people, he said.

"Mumbai Police detained more than 40 persons for staging the protest and the process for registration of an offence was going on at Marine Drive police station," the official added.

