High Court quashes FIR in MP Mohan Delkar suicide case

FIR against Dadra Nagar Haveli administrator and eight others cancelled

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 09, 2022 07:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Late Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory and eight others for allegedly abetting the suicide of Member of Parliament Mohan Delkar in 2021.

A Division Bench of Justices P.B. Varale and S.D. Kulkarni was hearing pleas filed by the administrator Praful Khoda Patel, former District Collector Sandeep Singh, former Superintendent of Police Sharad Darade, then Deputy Collector Apurva Sharma, Manasvi Jain (Sub-Divisional Officer), Manoj Patel (Police Inspector, Silvassa), Rohit Yadav (official of Dadra Haveli administration), Dilip Patel (a revenue official in Silvassa) and Fattesingh (political leader), to quash the FIR against them.

On February 22, 2021, Delkar, 58, a seven-term parliamentarian, was found dead in a hotel room in Marine Drive. An FIR was registered on March 9, 2021 by the Marine Drive police station under section 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 389 (putting a person in fear of accusation of offence in order to commit extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court quashed the FIR and said, “Considering all aspects, we find merit in the petitions... It is a fit case for the court to quash the case to prevent abuse of law.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mumbai
Maharashtra

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app