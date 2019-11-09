High Court grants interim stay on GR appointing employees under SEBC

In what comes as a relief to thousands of government employees, the Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim stay on a government resolution (GR) that would terminate their services under open category to fill the quota under Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC).

A Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and M.S. Karnik was hearing a petition filed by Rekha Mandavak and others who are class I, II and III employees. They are all challenging the resolution passed on July 11 to fill government posts for SEBC from open category.

On November 30, 2018, the Assembly had passed a Bill granting 16% reservation in education and government jobs to Marathas, and came up with SEBC.

On June 27, this year, another Division Bench upheld reservation for Marathas in the State but quashed the 16% quota by calling it “not justifiable” and said it should not exceed 12% in education and 13% in jobs as recommended by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission.

The court granted interim stay on the GR and directed the government to maintain status quo. The matter will be heard on December 5.