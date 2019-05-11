Helmetless cop caught on camera

A sub-inspector with the Mumbai Police faces action after a motorist caught him on camera violating several traffic rules. The cop also behaved rudely with the motorist when he confronted him. The errant cop, who is posted with the Local Arms Division, landed in trouble after Ninad Siddhaye, a media consultant, posted the video on Twitter and tagged the Mumbai Police’s official handle on Friday.

The video shows the cop riding his bike without a helmet and speaking on his cell phone using a hands-free device. The cop goes on to jump a traffic signal. The man recording the video catches up with the cop and confronts him. However, the cop tells him in Marathi that he has no right to question him. The police responded to the tweet saying that an e-challan had been issued to the cop through the Malad Traffic Police Division.

Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said, “We have found out that the officer is with the LA IV unit. His superiors have been informed and action will be taken against him.”