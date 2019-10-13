Hello World aims at 50,000 bed inventory by year-end

Hello World, the new subsidiary home rental network Nestaway Technologies which focuses on co-living and student housing space in India is planning to build an inventory of 50,000 beds in 22 cities by the end of this financial year.

By leveraging technology, Hello World, which started operations in September, plans to provide a way of living that is high on convenience and low on compromise for young urban migrants, with spaces just like home, an executive said.

Currently present in 15 key cities, the company has already built a portfolio of 10,000 beds with an occupancy rate of 90%, Jitendra Jagadev, its founder & CEO, said.

Hello World’s customers will have access to their own private space, community gatherings in their buildings, smart-tech security systems, housekeeping, 24/7 concierge service, internal transfers to any other property with just one-month rent as security deposit and zero brokerage fee, he said

“Almost 90% of the millennial population in America have a roommate. In a similar trend, the millennial population in India prefers to stay in a community where they not only share space but also share their interests, passions, and dreams,” Mr. Jagadev said.

‘Emotional safety’

He said Hello World hosts community events that bind the residents together, enriching them emotionally. “It’s important for urban migrants to find a sense of belonging in a new city and a place to call home. Hence, our key focus will always be to provide emotional safety to our customers while encouraging community living,” he said.

According to him, Hello World provides a stress-free and healthy living environment by offering benefits such as therapy dogs, free stays for the parents who come to meet their children, and specially designed queen-sized beds and rooms for the LGBTQ community.

The lull in the real estate sector has enabled the company to scale-up faster as several real estate developers and asset owners are converting their properties into co-living spaces, which provides better returns.