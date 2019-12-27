Hello, Mumbai airport! Yes, how may I help you?

Telephone lines at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are constantly buzzing, with an average 15,000 calls a month, of which an average 10,000 are handled manually and the rest are dealt with by the interactive voice response system (IVRS) that enables selection from a voice menu.

In November, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which caters to 48.8 million passengers, received 11,152 calls falling under 11 call categories — emergency, city information, feedback, customs, immigration flight information, CISF, airline information, airport services/facilities, and miscellaneous. Among the calls, the highest 3,459 pertained to airport services/facilities followed by airline information 2,929. Miscellaneous calls were 1,989, while 1,961 calls pertained to specific flight information. The least calls, nine, were emergency calls.

In September, the airport received 11,709 calls while it dipped in October to 10,519. In both the months, only over 4,000 calls pertained to flight and airline information as airlines realigned themselves between terminals 1 and 2 leading to an increase in these calls.

MIAL said it had adopted and integrated its systems with the airport’s customer communication systems for enhanced customer care with a hybrid backend system, including IVRS and live agents, to assist passengers with their general queries about their flight timings, airport assistance, or the destination.

“These calls include information regarding flights, city, airlines, customs, immigration, feedback to test calls, job opportunities, fraudulent calls, and even blank calls. Of them, 55% are attended by the backend associates at the call centre, 38% by IVRS, and the rest are aborted calls or missed calls,” a MIAL spokesperson said.

November saw 17 calls from people who were denied to fly, while it was six and five in September and October respectively. November also saw four calls pertaining to flying with newborns and 25 calls about pets on board. Passengers running late also made frantic calls — 114 in November, 136 in October, and 207 in September.

The past month also saw 33 calls giving compliments and feedback, while two calls were about staff behaviour. Calls pertaining to the yellow fever vaccination remained at 36 in November, down from 45 and 54 in September and October respectively. Three calls in November were also to enquire about polio vaccination and flying.

The airport operator revealed that it had received 2,060 fraud calls over the past three months along with 838 call drops plus 487 blank calls. With the main runway undergoing re-carpeting till March, MIAL saw 186 calls seeking runway closure details. Another 43 calls in the last three months were just to test the number and six to seek internship opportunities.

The past three months also had 43 calls pertaining to aviation experts, 27 about taking printouts, 39 about liquor stores and permits, seven about air-conditioning, 22 regarding postal services, 20 about baby strollers, and 53 calls wanting to be connected to passengers flying through the airport.

To deal with these queries, MIAL’s IT team has tailored its customer service to support customers with any query/situation at any hour of the day. However, there are instances, when the customer has to key in their flight number or the number of the destination using alphanumeric and they would get it wrong.

“In such situations, passengers tend to reach out to live agents. Given that the airport handles more than 60 passenger airlines flying to over 100 destinations, it is a huge load on the customer care to assist each of them with their flight information or any other assistance that they require,” the spokesperson said.