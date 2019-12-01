Height restriction: CR to get modified AC local trains for suburban network

The Central Railway (CR) will receive air-conditioned (AC) local trains that are designed to meet the height requirements of its suburban corridor. The existing AC locals that are running on the Western Railway (WR) don’t meet the height criteria of CR.

The permissible height limit between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane on the Central Line and CSMT and Panvel on the Harbour Line is 4,270 mm. The existing AC locals with WR breach this height limit.

The first prototype AC local was 4,293 mm, whose height after modifications was reduced to 4,275 mm. The subsequent two AC locals that have come to WR have a height of 4,289 mm.

The existence of colonial- era rail overbridges restricts the height. “The air conditioning ducts of the AC locals are on the roof which is the reason behind the increase in height,” an official said. CR officials said they have sent their staff to the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai to ensure that the AC local meets the requirements of their suburban corridor.

CR’s first AC local is expected to arrive in December though there are no concrete plans yet as to where to run them.

“In the original scheme of things, the first two AC locals were to be run on the slow line between CSMT and Kalyan. However, due to capacity constraints, there is no scope to introduce additional services with the AC rake,” a CR official said.

Sources said the AC local may initially be inducted on the Trans-Harbour Line and may be run between Thane and Vashi as there are no space constraints.

In all, there are 13 AC local trains which are scheduled for the city’s suburban network, of which six are for CR and seven for WR.

The AC local that will run on CR will be the city’s fourth with the first three AC trains going to WR.