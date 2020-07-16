Heavy showers in Mumbai, more rains likely: IMD

Mumbai

16 July 2020 11:38 IST

Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall respectively

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight with some parts receiving extremely heavy showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday and 6.30 a.m. on Thursday, IMD Mumbais Deputy Director General K.S. Hosalikar said. Heavy rainfall is likely in the city on Thursday, he said.

According to the IMD, the Santacruz weather bureau, representative of Mumbais suburbs, reported 191.2 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 156.4 mm rainfall in the same time span.

Rains in Mumbai throughout the night, leading to extremely heavy falls at isolated places, Hosalikar tweeted. “Heavy showers are likely in Mumbai on Thursday,” the official added.

